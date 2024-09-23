Paul Wight: “I Kind Of Want To Go Out Like Sting Did, Have A Nice Little Run”

AEW star Paul Wight discussed possibly making one more run as a wrestler before officially retiring in an interview with Fightful.com.

“It’s about me getting in the gym, training, getting ready where I feel comfortable. ‘Cause it’s basically a one shot run. I can’t pull the trigger on this half ass and go out and fail. When I pull the trigger on Captain Insano, it’s gotta be 100%. We run that ‘til wheels fall off and then we ride off into the sunset like Pale Rider. I just wanna make sure that when I bring that character out, whatever Tony asks me to do, I can do. Whether it’s tag, singles, working twice a week, three times a week, whatever it is, I’m able to do it. That’s why I’ve been really haven’t been doing a lot of things on AEW because being the awesome boss that Tony Khan and he’s given me the time to to get basically get my shit straight and get ready for it. I mean, believe me, there’s an unbelievable amount of pressure on myself to get this done and get this in a way where the fans are appreciative of seeing me compete again and not like, ‘Oh, that’s sad. Shoot him. Put him out of his misery like Old Yeller.’ Take me out back and put me down.

I don’t want to get put down yet. I kind of want to go out like Sting did, have a nice little run, have some great matches, work with some of this amazing young talent we have in AEW and then slide out. That goal accomplished and then I’ll move to New York and become a world famous playwright. That’s a joke because I can’t spell.”

You can check out the full interview below: