Paul Wight On If He Really Used To Do Moonsaults In Training

Paul Wight recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada and confirmed an urban legend from his early days in pro wrestling, which said he used to do moonsaults while training.

Wight said:

“Totally true. It’s probably gone by now. That was done probably with VHS tape, it was so long ago, that hung around the training room… I had athleticism that was crazy for someone of my size in the game. I could do kip-ups, I could do dropkicks, dropkicks off the top. I could do a moonsault. Believe it or not, the way the industry was then, because it was still transitioning, nobody really knew what to do with me because I was unlike anything anyone had seen before. There were rumors of me doing it in Japan. It wasn’t in a match. It was screwing around in the afternoon. And then I was told immediately not to do it ever again if I wanted to continue working [around the] world. I was thinking, ‘Japan is a great place to break it out. Here we go.’ And it was shut down immediately by those that had the creative control.”