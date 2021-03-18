Paul Wight Reveals WWE Ideas That Didn’t Go Through

Paul Wight appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast and here are the highlights.

Original plans for the 2014 Andre The Giant memorial battle royal: “That first Andre battle royal, I was supposed to win that. Then, the day of, they’re like ‘Oh, we’re going to go with Cesaro.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, Cesaro’s a great dude, incredible talent, speaks five languages, you know, this is a guy that absolutely I’ll get behind. No problem. And I put him over the best way I could. He slammed me over the top, I shook his hand at the end. That’s what you do in this business – you want to make guys. Then I watched Cesaro just wither on the vine, because they didn’t do nothing with him. Basically, he was a piece to give a chance for Paul Heyman to be on TV until Brock came back.”

Justin Bieber almost appearing for WWE: “Years ago, I worked out for one of the SummerSlams in LA, I had worked out with a very good friend who worked with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber. It was gonna be John Cena, The Big Show and Justin Bieber vs. the Wyatt Family at SummerSlam. This deal was really, like this was, Bieber was on board, he was excited, he wanted to work out with John and I, like this was a really, really big deal.”

“Then one of the people who make decisions said ‘I just don’t see how Justin Bieber’s gonna relate to our audience.’ It’s like, does anyone not see the amount of eyes that Justin Bieber would bring to that match?

“I think WWE offered to help promote his album or something, like you’re dealing with Scooter Braun. Scooter Braun is all about cash, and they jacked Scooter around for two weeks, and Scooter’s like, ‘listen, it’s not gonna happen, I got the kid a million dollars to watch a soccer game.’”