Paul Wight To Host Cody Rhodes/Anthony Ogogo Segment On AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Paul Wight will host the Double or Nothing weigh in between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo on tonight’s Dynamite.

This will be Wight’s second Dynamite appearance since signing with the company. He calls the weekly Dark: Elevation show with Tony Schiavone, and will do guest commentary at the PPV for the Casino Royale Battle Royal.

Here is the updated Dynamite line up for tonight-

-Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

-Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

-Miro defends TNT Championship against Dante Martin

-Jade Cargill issues open challenge

-Eric Bischoff hosts a celebration of The Inner Circle

-Paul Wight hosts Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW Women’s World Champion

-Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot

