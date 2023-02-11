PCO on What Made Him Re-Sign with Impact, Teases Major Creative Plans In Impact, and More

With PCO vs. Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin or Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards or Heath, the upcoming Impact No Surrender event will feature a Fatal 4 Way to crown a new #1 contender to Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. On this week’s Impact, PCO defeated Shera to qualify for No Surrender.

In order to promote No Surrender, PCO recently spoke with Denise Salcedo. The following are some highlights from the interview:

One of the craziest thing he’s ever done in wrestling:

“In the ring, I took a power bomb over the rope to the floor, to the straight floor, with a little mat. That was pretty crazy because that was about a ten foot, 12-foot bump straight on the cement, straight on my head. That goes up there as one of the craziest things.”

An incident that landed him in the hospital with 14 stitches:

“The craziest one was at Center Stage. I had an electrical malfunction where I kind of lose sight with the reality and I think there’s someone and I jump into space. I cleared all the mats, banged my head on the cement floor, and I had 14 stitches inside and outside my eyebrow. I spent the night in the hospital.”

When promotions try to prevent him from going too far with big bumps, he fights for these things to happen really hard, but he understands companies have protocols they need to follow, but he feels like he’s not human:

“Sometimes companies or Impact, they want to be safe. They’ll say, ‘Maybe it’s better if you don’t wrestle tomorrow.’ But I really fight those things really hard. I know it’s a question of health, and I know there’s protocol. But I just feel like I’m not human.”

PCO added that he really believes that he can “do something inhuman.”

Receiving push-back in NJPW on one occassion:

“I remember doing a show with New Japan where I wanted to get power bombed on the floor. The officials at New Japan came up to me like maybe ten times, ‘No, PCO. We catch, we catch.’ No, if you catch, I’m human. If you don’t catch, I’m not human. That was going on for maybe ten times, maybe for an hour, an hour and a half, and I had to really fight over (it).”

What drives him to put his body on the line and why does he push the limits? His passion for the business:

“For me, it was always like, I’m willing to do things that maybe others aren’t willing to do. It started like that, just to say, ‘Yeah, I’m really dedicated to this business.’ But, also knowing that I was able to maybe pull it off. Even as a kid, I would always do some pretty crazy things. So I always knew I was that guy who could take a lot of pain, absorb a lot of pain, and pretty much get away with it in a way.”

Why he signed a one year contract extension with Impact in October:

“I really thought that (it) was the best company. The company knew creatively where to go with my character, what to do, what really I had inside myself. They kind of were able to read me and that’s a lot to me. That means a lot to me. That was one of the strongest points that made me re-sign for a full year with Impact because they exactly knew what they had to do in order to make this thing really, really, really work.”

The best part is one fans haven’t seen yet as there is so much potential, believing his gimmick can be the greatest character in professional wrestling history:

“We’ve been discussing a lot of it lately with a lot of people on creative. I have the confidence that we can go there. Once we go there, I think it’s going to be the greatest character in professional wrestling ever. I don’t think any other character can approach that character as far as what it is and potential what the characters got in potential in store. It’s crazy.”

