PCO Reacts To Kevin Owens Name Dropping His Old Persona On WWE RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE Superstar and current ROH star, PCO took a moment to tweet about his former persona being named dropped on RAW by Kevin Owens. Owens made a reference to PCO’s old persona from 1995, “Jean Pierre-LaFitte” when discussing the “Eye For An Eye” match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

