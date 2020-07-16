PCO Reacts To Kevin Owens Name Dropping His Old Persona On WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar and current ROH star, PCO took a moment to tweet about his former persona being named dropped on RAW by Kevin Owens. Owens made a reference to PCO’s old persona from 1995, “Jean Pierre-LaFitte” when discussing the “Eye For An Eye” match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

We are PCO ans Destro the inventors of Horror and Gore style Wrestling I’m owned by @ringofhonor and we’re sick of all @WWE copying our style ! We are the the owners and masters of this style ,

All the so called monsters are fake and they will #RestInHell 😡😡😡 https://t.co/ubqVA9cb5K — PCO The French Canadian Frankenstein (@PCOisNotHuman) July 14, 2020