PCO Reflects On IMPACT Run As “X,” Reveals Ongoing Inside Joke With Scott D’Amore

PCO recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike & Tyler program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former ROH World Champion spoke about his first IMPACT Wrestling run under the name “X,” as well as how Scott D’Amore has continued to refer to him as “X” ever since he returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his first run as “X” in IMPACT Wrestling: “Yeah, of course, of course it was (first TNA/IMPACT run not working out being a blessing in disguise). It was and it’s so funny because when I did ‘X’, Scott (D’Amore) was there. Well I think it was a financial… the company had just started not too long ago when I was there and I was in Montreal and my flights were expensive and for a new company and my salary and everything so, I just think it was the financial things. That’s my take on it. I never asked anybody.”

On how Scott D’Amore has jokingly referred to him as “X” ever since he returned to IMPACT Wrestling: “But I can tell you when I started almost two years ago, a year-and-a-half ago with Honor No More, back in IMPACT, Scott D’Amore, every time he would see me and, ‘So glad X is back. I’m so glad X is back’ (PCO laughed). That was his main liner, you know, so that was pretty cool, that was pretty awesome.”

H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.