PCO Signs New Deal To Remain With Impact Wrestling

PCO is staying with Impact Wrestling.

According to a report by Pat Laprade of Lutte Quebec, PCO has signed a new contract that will keep him with Impact wrestling until October 31, 2023. Pat Laprade also confirmed this on social media.

I just got the confirmation that PCO has resigned with Impact Wrestling. The new deal will link him with the company until 2023/10/31. “Very happy to sign a new deal, Impact did everything they could to sign me for another year,” PCO told me. More details: https://t.co/Hw4L0CxGhh pic.twitter.com/Hov20ZKrlQ — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) October 22, 2022

Speaking with Pat Laprade, PCO has this to say about his new deal:

“I am very happy to sign a new agreement with IMPACT. The company really pulled out all the stops to keep me with them for another year,” said PCO to Pat Laprade.

At 54 years of age, PCO is showing no signs of slowing down and has been a crowd favourite at Impact Wrestling events.

PCO is currently feuding with Eddie Edwards in Impact Wrestling as the faction (Honor No More) they were both members of imploded recently. They are scheduled to meet in a street fight at the latest set of TV Tapings.