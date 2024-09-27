PCO vs. Matt Cardona “Monster’s Ball” Match Set For TNA Bound For Glory

Monster’s Ball is coming to TNA Bound For Glory.

And the right person has been announced for the spot.

“The French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO will be squaring off against Matt Cardona in a Monster’s Ball match at the biggest TNA Wrestling event of the year, TNA Bound For Glory 2024, next month.

The announcement was made by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella during a backstage segment involving himself, Cardona and Steph De Lander on the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is scheduled to take place at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan on October 26.