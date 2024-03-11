Peacemaker Season Two Featuring John Cena Moving Forward

John Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker won over fans when they saw “The Suicide Squad” film in 2021, and he later received his own “Peacemaker” spinoff series on the MAX streaming service. The character is a superhero who is so passionate about peace that he is willing to kill anyone, including innocent people, to preserve it.

It premiered in 2022 and was promptly renewed for a second season. The film was written and directed by James Gunn. At the time, the season finale broke MAX’s record for the largest single-day release of an HBO Max Original series.

Jennifer Holland recently stated that the series would begin filming this summer, which was confirmed by Gunn, who is now co-head of DC Studios. Plans have changed, as the series will be shot concurrently with his new Superman film, which began production on February 29.

Originally, Peacemaker was scheduled to be shot after the upcoming Superman project was completed. The series delves into Peacemaker’s background while attempting to halt an alien invasion.