Peacock and WWE Network Add “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches”

WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services. “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches.”

This three-hour special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp. Harley Race, Sting, Shawn Michaels, and Vader are among those featured.

Below is the synopsis:

“In a legendary career spanning hundreds of matches across multiple decades, these are the defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” steps in the ring with his most storied rivals and proves that to be the man, you gotta beat the man. Woooooo!”

Here are the matches and segments:

* Ric Flair vs. Harley Race – Starrcade 1983

* Ric Flair vs. Sting – Clash of the Champions I

* Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat – WrestleWar ’89

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match – Royal Rumble 1992

* Ric Flair vs. Vader – Starrcade 1993

* Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania XXI