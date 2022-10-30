Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches

WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services.

The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches is the latest addition. It features a variety of matches. This three-hour special is hosted by The Bump’s Matt Camp.

Here is the synopsis:

“Hulk Hogan, Cactus Jack, Johnny Gargano and others Superstars of past and present face off in hellacious Halloween Havoc showdowns such as the Texas Death Match, Sumo Monster Truck Match and Devil’s Playground Match.”

Below are the matches featured:

Steve Austin vs. Dustin Rhodes – WCW Halloween Havoc 1991

Ricky The Dragon Steamboat vs. Brian Pillman – WCW Halloween Havoc 1992

Coal Miner’s Glove Match: Sting vs. Jake Roberts – WCW Halloween Havoc 1992

Texas Death Match: Vader vs. Cactus Jack – WCW Halloween Havoc 1993

Sumo Monster Truck Match: The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995

Rey Mysterio vs. Dean Malenko – WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

Devil’s Playground Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest – NXT Halloween Havoc 2020

Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae – NXT Halloween Havoc 2020

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa – NXT Halloween Havoc 2021