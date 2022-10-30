Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches

WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services.
The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches is the latest addition. It features a variety of matches. This three-hour special is hosted by The Bump’s Matt Camp.
Here is the synopsis:
“Hulk Hogan, Cactus Jack, Johnny Gargano and others Superstars of past and present face off in hellacious Halloween Havoc showdowns such as the Texas Death Match, Sumo Monster Truck Match and Devil’s Playground Match.”
Below are the matches featured:
Steve Austin vs. Dustin Rhodes – WCW Halloween Havoc 1991
Ricky The Dragon Steamboat vs. Brian Pillman – WCW Halloween Havoc 1992
Coal Miner’s Glove Match: Sting vs. Jake Roberts – WCW Halloween Havoc 1992
Texas Death Match: Vader vs. Cactus Jack – WCW Halloween Havoc 1993
Sumo Monster Truck Match: The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
Rey Mysterio vs. Dean Malenko – WCW Halloween Havoc 1996
Devil’s Playground Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest – NXT Halloween Havoc 2020
Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae – NXT Halloween Havoc 2020
Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa – NXT Halloween Havoc 2021
