Peacock and WWE Network Add “Best of WWE: The Extreme” Compilation

A new compilation by WWE Network and Peacock is now available to stream. The Best Of WWE: The Extreme is available to watch on demand on both platforms at any time. In preparation for WWE Extreme Rules 2022, which will take place the next weekend, this highlights major matches and moments that took things to an extreme level.

This special will run for about three hours and thirty-one minutes and will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp. Here is the synopsis:

“WWE’s hardest-hitting Superstars take things to the extreme in this collection of fiercely intense battles. John Cena and Brock Lesnar collide in an Extreme Rules Match. Shawn Michaels goes to war with Batista and Mankind in a pair of wild brawls. JBL and Eddie Guerrero clash in Bullrope Match during their legendary rivalry.”

The compilation features Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Batista, Mankind, Shawn Michaels, Sting, and Eddie Guerrero, amongst others. There are a total of nine possible matches available. This includes matches from as far back as 1981 and as recently as 2012.

Here are the matches that are featured on the program:

* Alley Fight: Pat Patterson vs. Sgt. Slaughter – 5/4/1981

* Country Whipping Match: The Von Erichs vs. The Freebirds – WCCW 11/12/1983

* I Quit Steel Cage: Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum TA – Starrcade 1985

* Texas Death Match: Hulk Hogan vs. Harley Race – MSG 6/14/1987

* WarGames: The Dangerous Alliance vs. Sting’s Squadron – WrestleWar 1992

* Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind – In Your House: Mind Games 1996

* Texas Bullrope Match: Eddie Guerrero vs. JBL – Great American Bash 2004

* Stretcher Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Batista – One Night Stand 2008

* Extreme Rules: Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena – Extreme Rules 2012

Here is WWE’s Tweet promoting the compilation: