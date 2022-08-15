Peacock and WWE Network Add Best Of WWE: UK Classics Compilation

A new special has been released on Peacock and WWE Network.

The Best Of WWE: UK Classics is the title. It contains a number of matches that include The British Bulldog, Bret Hart, Gunther, AJ Styles, The Rock, Steve Austin and others. The three-hour-long special is hosted by Matt Camp from WWE The Bump. The summary is as follows:

“The British Bulldog battles Bret Hart in front of more than 80,000 die-hard members of the WWE Universe at Wembley Stadium. Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage go toe-to-toe at the first WWE UK event. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, AJ Styles and WALTER compete for championships in the greatest matches to take place on United Kingdom soil.”

Here is the match and segment listing:

Hulk Hogan vs. Macho Man Randy Savage – 10/8/1989

Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog – SummerSlam 1992

Bret Hart vs. The Undertaker – One Night Only 1997

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock – Rebellion 2001

Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena – RAW 4/23/2007

AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal – SmackDown 11/7/2017

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov – NXT UK 10/29/2020