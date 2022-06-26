Peacock and WWE Network Add “Money Matches and Moments” Compilation

A new compilation has been added on Peacock and WWE Network.
The Best Of WWE: Money Matches and Moments is the compilation’s title. There are numerous ECW matches featured. The three-hour long program is hosted by Matt Camp from WWE The Bump. The summary is as follows:
“They say everyone’s got a price, and this collection of matches and moments centered around the almighty dollar proves it. Featured matches include “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase facing Virgil for the Million Dollar Title, and Andre The Giant taking on Big John Studd in a $15,000 Bodyslam Challenge at the first WrestleMania.”
Below is the match and segment listing:
Roddy Piper vs. Jack Brisco – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 7/10/1982
Take The Damn Money – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 7/30/1983
Harley Race vs. Ric Flair – Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 9/10/1983
Andre the Giant vs. Big John Studd – Wrestlemania I
Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard – World Wide Wrestling 6/14/1987
Dusty Rhodes vs. Tully Blanchard – Great American Bash 7/18/1987
Pressing Matters – NWA Pro Wrestling 2/13/1988
A Million Dollar Presentation – Wrestling Challenge 3/4/1989
Ted Dibiase vs. Virgil – SummerSlam 1991
Razor Ramon vs. 1-2-3 Kid – RAW 6/21/1993
Highway Robbery – RAW 1/25/1999
Mankind vs. The Rock – Halftime Heat 1999
Million Dollar Moves – NXT 4/27/2021
Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight – NXT TakeOver 36
