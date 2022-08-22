Peacock and WWE Network Add New Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars

Episodes of WWF Superstars from November through December 1995 have been added to Peacock and the WWE Network.

The episodes include appearances by Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Sycho Sid, and Shawn Michaels.

Fans can watch Superstars episodes in the streaming service’s archives. The list of Superstars episodes is as follows:

November 4, 1995

Bret Hart and Sycho Sid collide; Jerry Lawler conducts a blockbuster interview with Goldust.

November 11, 1995

Tensions rise between Razor Ramon & The 1-2-3 Kid as they face The Smoking Gunns.

November 18, 1995

Goldust makes his Superstars premiere as he takes on Bob “Spark Plug” Holly.

November 25, 1995

Skip & Rad Radford challenge The Smoking Gunns for the WWE Tag Team Titles; Fatu in action.

December 2, 1995

Sycho Sid & The 1-2-3 Kid take on Barry Horowitz & Hakushi; King Mabel competes in a Handicap Match.

December 9, 1995

Bob Backlund takes Dean Douglas under his wing before the presidential hopeful battles Savio Vega.

December 16, 1995

The British Bulldog sits down for an interview; Ahmed Johnson faces Isaac Yankem.

December 23, 1995

The career of Shawn Michaels is on display; Xanta Klaus makes his Superstars debut.

December 30, 1995

Superstars presents 1995’s most unforgettable highlights including Shawn Michaels’ Royal Rumble win.