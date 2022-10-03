Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

ICW Fight Club 235 – 10/01/22.

Daz Black defends the ICW Zero-G Championship against Sheikh El Sham. Lana Austin takes on Angel Hayze. Andy Wild collides with Coach Trip.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 141: Handshakes & Cheeseburgers – 09/18/22.

PROGRESS Champion Spike Trivet and Drew Parker throw out the rules as they go to war. Sunshine Machine defend the PROGRESS Tag Titles against Kings of the North. Kid Lykos looks to prove he is the baddest man in PROGRESS. Seven athletes battle for a championship opportunity. Gene Munny battles for the Internet Championship.