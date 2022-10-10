Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from PROGRESS and ICW. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 142: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: California Mountain Snake – 09/25/22.

Man Like DeReiss challenges Spike Trivet for the PROGRESS Championship. Big Damo looks to taste gold in PROGRESS once again as he battles PROGRESS Atlas Champion Luke Jacobs. Kanju defends her PROGRESS Women’s Title against Lana Austin.

ICW Fight Club 236 – 10/08/22.

Craig Anthony goes one-on-one with Stevie James. Moxie Malone takes on Daisy Jenkins. Theo Doros collides with Chris Bungard.