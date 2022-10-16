Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

ICW Fight Club 237 – 10/15/22.

ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Evans takes on Saqib Ali in a non-title showdown. The EVP of Polo Productions Denise takes on Daisy Jenkins. Jimmy Pierce battles Jason Reed.

PROGRESS Wrestling Return Of The Fly – 09/27/22.

Former teammates Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos go to war in a No Disqualification Match. Big Damo makes his first defense as PROGRESS Atlas Champion as he battles Shigehiro Irie. Ricky Knight Jr. squares off against Peter Tihanyi in a Natural Progression Series 8 Quarterfinals Match.