Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

ICW Fight Club 238 – 10/22/22.

Sha Samuels returns to the ring against BT Gunn. ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black faces Logan Smith in non-title action. Kasey battles Rhio.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 1ICW Fight Club 238 – 10/22/22.

Sha Samuels returns to the ring against BT Gunn. ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black faces Logan Smith in non-title action. Kasey battles Rhio.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 143: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Sidewinder – 10/09/22.43: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Sidewinder – 10/09/22.

Stripped of the Cara Noir persona, Tom Dawkins goes one-on-one with Elijah. The PROGRESS fans decide the participants and stipulation of the highly-anticipated Super Mob Smash XII. Sam Bailey, Tate Mayfairs, Liam Slater and Lio Slater compete in Natural Progression Series 8 Quarterfinal Matches.