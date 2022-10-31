Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

ICW Fight Club 239 – 10/29/22.

Stevie James, Leyton Buzzard and Craig Anthony clash in a Triple Threat Match. Aaron Echo takes on Andy Wild in a battle of the big boys. The latest recruits of Polo Promotions K.O.E. face Casino Brutale.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 144: The Deadly Viper Tour – Codename: Snake Charmer – 10/16/22.

Mike Bird looks to dethrone PROGRESS Champion Spike Trivet. Sunshine Machine and Greedy Souls clash in an Elimination Tables Match for the PROGRESS Tag Team Titles. Mark Andrews and Eddie Dennis reunite to take on Man Like Dereiss & Omari. Nico Angelo battles Joe Lando in a Natural Progression Series 8 Quarterfinal Match.