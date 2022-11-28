Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

wXw We Love Wrestling 36 – 10/02/22.

Metehan returns to wXw to take on Axel Tischer. Maggot defends the wXw Shotgun Championship against Michael Knight, Elijah Blum and Gulyas Jr.

ICW Fight Club 243 – 11/26/22.

Jack Jester clashes with Rory Coyle under Insane Rules. Leyton Buzzard takes on Ian Skinner. Levi battles Thatcher Wright.