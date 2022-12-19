Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, and wXw. The shows are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here is what was added:

ICW Fear & Loathing XIV – 11/20/22.

Kez Evans, Stevie James, Leyton Buzzard and Craig Anthony collide in an ICW World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Match. Kasey challenges ICW Women’s World Champion Molly Spartan. BT Gunn battles Jack Jester in a King of Insanity Match. Glasgow Grindhouse clash with K.O.E. for the ICW Tag Team Championship.

wXw World Tag Team Festival – Night 3 – 10/03/22.

The top teams from Group A and Group B battle for the wXw Tag Team Titles. Four women square off to determine the No. 1 Contender for the wXw Women’s Championship. Killer Kelly takes on Masha Slamovich in a wXw 16 Carat Gold Qualifying Match.