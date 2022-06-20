Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

New independent wrestling material has been introduced to the WWE Network and Peacock.

ICW, wXW, and PROGRESS are among the new shows on the schedule. On-demand viewing of the videos is available at any time. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 223 – 06/18/22.

Lana Austin returns to ICW to challenge Molly Spartan for the ICW Women’s World Championship. Grant McIvor battles Xero in a Chain Match. Leyton Buzzard gets his match against BT Gunn.

wXw We Love Wrestling 31 – 04/30/22.

Tristan Archer battles wXw Champion Jurn Simmons. Maggot defends the wXw Shotgun Title against a mystery opponent. Only Friends take on Rott & Flott. Robert Dreissker faces Oskar. Vincent Heisenberg, Aigle Blanc and Senza Volo are in action.

PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Night 1 – 06/03/22.

The 2022 Super Strong 16 kicks off with opening-round matches. NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey battles Charles Crowley. Gene Munny takes on Rickey Shane Page. Kid Lykos goes one-on-one with Maggot.