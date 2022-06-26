Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

New independent wrestling material has been introduced to the WWE Network and Peacock.

ICW and PROGRESS Wrestling shows are among the new additions to the lineup. Both episodes are available on-demand at any time. Below is what was added:

– ICW Fight Club 224 – 06/25/22.

Daz Black goes one-on-one with Mark Haskins. Jackie Polo battles Jack Jester. K.O.E. return to ICW to take on Jason Reed & Andy Wild.

– PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Night 2 – 06/04/22.

The Super Strong Style 16 Tournament continues with quarterfinals action. Cara Noir battles Spike Trivet in an “I Quit” Match where the loser must leave PROGRESS. The 0121 defend their PROGRESS Tag Titles against Sunshine Machine and Smokin’ Aces in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.