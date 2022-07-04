Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

New independent wrestling programming has been introduced to Peacock and the WWE Network.

Shows from ICW and PROGRESS are included in the new programming. Both programs can be seen on-demand at any time. The following was added:

ICW Fight Club 225 – 07/02/22.

Lou King Sharp & Krieger take on The Young Team in the main event. Jason Reed battles BT Gunn. Eddie Castle goes one-on-one with Daz Black.

PROGRESS Wrestling Super Strong Style 16 Night 3 – 06/05/22.

The Super Strong Style 16 Tournament comes to a close with the crowning of a new PROGRESS Champion. Kanji challenges Gisele Shaw for the PROGRESS Women’s Title in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Team Damo takes on Team RSP.