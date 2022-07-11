Peacock and WWE Network Add New Independent Wrestling Content

New independent wrestling programming has been introduced to Peacock and the WWE Network.

ICW and wXw shows are among the new content. Both shows can be seen on-demand at any time.

Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 226 – 07/09/22.

Stevie James faces Mark Haskins with Vicky Haskins at ringside. Thatcher’s Cabinet cohorts Ian Skinner and Charles Vyce battle it out with Ravie Davie as the Special Referee. Luke Kyro clashes with Theo Doros.

wXw Wrestling True Colors 2022 – 05/28/22.

Tristan Archer defends the wXw Title against Axel Tischer. Fast Time Moodo singlehandedly defends the wXw Tag Team Championship against Rott & Flott and Arrows of Hungary. Senza Volto looks to even the score against Aigle Blanc.