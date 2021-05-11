Peacock Announces New WWE Show Narrated By John Cena

Peacock has announced a new “WWE Evil” project that will be executive produced and narrated by John Cena. They announced the following-

“Brace yourselves! [smiling face with horns emoji] Executive producer and narrator @JohnCena helps us bring to life #WWE Evil – An entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history.”

Cena also commented on the project in a tweet-

“For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!”

Stay tuned for more details on the new series.

Brace yourselves! 😈 Executive producer and narrator @JohnCena helps us bring to life #WWE Evil – An entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history. — Peacock (@peacockTV) May 11, 2021