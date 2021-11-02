Peacock Announces Return Of Ruthless Aggression Series, Broken Skull Sessions

Season 2 of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries is scheduled to premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this month. Peacock announced today that two episodes of Ruthless Aggression from season 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 21, which is the day of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, and Monday, November 22.

Season 1 of the Ruthless Aggression docuseries premiered back in February 2020 and ran for 5 episodes, each airing for around 1 hour. Hosted by actor Michael Rapaport, the series featured new interviews with top WWE Superstars and officials, with rare and never-before-seen footage that gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Ruthless Aggression Era in WWE, which ran from 2002-2008.

Peacock also revealed that a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will premiere this month, on Thursday, November 25. Austin’s guest will be Jeff Hardy.