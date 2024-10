According to F4WOnline.com, Peacock is under the impression that WWE will be moving all of their content to Netflix in early 2026 as their streaming deal with Peacock will expire at this time, while RAW will be moving to Netflix in January of 2025.

It was also noted on the report that WWE’s Peacock content moving to Netflix when the deal expires is not a ‘done deal’ as the company will be trying to get the best offer when the time comes, so a bidding war of sorts may happen.