Peacock Issues Press Release Hyping Tonight’s WWE Night Of Champions 2023

The WWE Night of Champions 2023 premium live event will take place from Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon.

To promote the event, the Peacock streaming service issued the following press release on Friday:

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK MAY 27 AT 1PM ET

WWE Night of Champions streams live Saturday, May 27, only on Peacock! Stream the event to see WWE crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, as Seth “Freakin” Rollins faces off against AJ Styles in the Tournament final. Plus, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn battle The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa) in a Tag Team Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Additional matches include Cody Rhodes v. Brock Lesnar, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther v. Mustafa Ali, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair v. Asuka, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley v. Natalya and more.

The kickoff show will begin streaming at 12PM ET, with the Premium Live Event beginning at 1PM ET, only on Peacock.

