Peacock Now Available On Amazon Fire TV & Fire Tablets

Peacock, the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the United States, has officially launched on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets. This means fans in the United States can now stream WWE content via the entire Fire TV product line-up.

WWE issued the following details today-

That means members of the WWE Universe in the U.S. can now stream their favorite WWE Network shows, from classic pay-per-views to original series like Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, via the entire Fire TV product lineup, including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV smart TV.

With Alexa, Fire TV customers can search for and open Peacock using their voice. Just say “Alexa, open Peacock.” Full Alexa title integration will roll out later this year, which will allow customers to navigate the entire Peacock catalog from the Alexa Voice Remote, or by using voice from across the room with Fire TV Cube or by pairing an Echo device to any Fire TV streaming media stick or Fire TV smart TV.

WWE Network, including all upcoming pay-per-view events, is available on Peacock Premium for $4.99. Details available at PeacockTV.com/sports/WWE.

In addition to Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets, WWE fans can also watch Peacock on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4k and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony Playstation 4, Playstation 4 Pro and Playstation 5; Samsung Smart TVs; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.