Peacock To Air Both Nights Of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 and Night 2 will both air on Peacock and the WWE Network.
It was originally announced that Night 1 would air on the USA Network only, but now WWE has said that Night 1 will air on both USA and Peacock/WWE Network. Night 2 still airs only on Peacock/WWE Network.
TakeOver is scheduled to begin at 8 PM Eastern Time for both nights. The Kickoff Pre-Show is scheduled to begin at 7 PM Eastern Time.
Here is the updated/final line up for TakeOver. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on the card-
TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (Wednesday 4/7, USA Network)
-Women’s Championship: Io Shirai [C] vs. Raquel Gonzalez
-UK Championship: Walter [C] vs. Tommaso Ciampa
-Vacant Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma
-Gauntlet Eliminator: Leon Ruff (1st entrant) vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (last entrant)
-KUSHIDA vs. Pete Dunne
TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (Thursday 4/8, WWE Network)
-NXT Championship: Finn Balor [C] vs. Karrion Kross
-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole
-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [C] vs. Gauntlet Winner from Night 1
-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin [C] vs. Santos Escobar [C]
-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart [C] vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell