Peacock To Air Both Nights Of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 and Night 2 will both air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

It was originally announced that Night 1 would air on the USA Network only, but now WWE has said that Night 1 will air on both USA and Peacock/WWE Network. Night 2 still airs only on Peacock/WWE Network.

TakeOver is scheduled to begin at 8 PM Eastern Time for both nights. The Kickoff Pre-Show is scheduled to begin at 7 PM Eastern Time.

Here is the updated/final line up for TakeOver. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on the card-

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (Wednesday 4/7, USA Network)

-Women’s Championship: Io Shirai [C] vs. Raquel Gonzalez

-UK Championship: Walter [C] vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Vacant Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Gauntlet Eliminator: Leon Ruff (1st entrant) vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (last entrant)

-KUSHIDA vs. Pete Dunne

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (Thursday 4/8, WWE Network)

-NXT Championship: Finn Balor [C] vs. Karrion Kross

-Unsanctioned Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

-North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [C] vs. Gauntlet Winner from Night 1

-Cruiserweight Championship Unification Ladder Match: Jordan Devlin [C] vs. Santos Escobar [C]

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart [C] vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell