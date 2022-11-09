Peacock to Premiere New Teddy Hart Docuseries This Month, Trailer Released

Peacock will release a new docuseries about the controversial Teddy Hart on Tuesday, November 22.

The trailer for the docuseries “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats” was released today, as seen below. It is unknown how many episodes will be aired. The involvement of WWE and Blumhouse Media in the project was initially announced in February, however they are not mentioned in the teaser.

Frederick Kroetsch, a Canadian filmmaker, shot the footage for the docuseries. This was supposed to be a Hart reality that Kroetsch worked on for ten years, but plans changed.

The official project overview is as follows:

“After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct behind the scenes. As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart.”

In his long career, which began in 1995, Hart has appeared for WWE, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and countless more promotions. He hasn’t fought since December 2020. Hart has also been involved in a number of legal troubles and disputes during the last decade, including four arrests in 2020. These included strangling causing bodily damage, drug possession with intent to distribute, and other offenses.

The full trailer for the docuseries is available below: