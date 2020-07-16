Pennsylvania Issues Bench Warrant For Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Arrest

As PWMania.com previously reported, the state of Pennsylvania recently filed a motion in Carbon County Court to revoke Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s parole. She was arrested on Monday in Middletown, New Jersey. With the motion, a bench warrant has been issued for Sytch’s arrest. Of course, she’s still in custody at the Monmouth County Correction Institution. The bench warrant means that if she were to be released on the charges in New Jersey, she would immediately be turned over to the state of Pennsylvania before leaving the jail. She will likely be transferred to Carbon County Correctional Facility to serve out the remainder of her sentence if the parole board sides with the court. Basically, she’s not going anywhere anytime soon and will remain in jail.

Sytch was charged with operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension, eluding a police officer and contempt/violation of a domestic violence restraining order.