Penta Addresses Mask Speculation, Teases Future Mask vs. Mask Match With Rey Fenix

Top WWE star Penta appeared on WWE Deutschland to discuss various topics, including if he would ever take his mask off.

Penta said, “In my present? No.”

On his dream match several years from now:

“In ten years, I would like maybe a mask vs mask or mask vs. hair or mask vs. something. Something special. My dream match, mask vs. mask, Penta vs. Fenix. I don’t know when. Maybe only in my mind it happens, but maybe in 10 or 15 years it’s possible.”

