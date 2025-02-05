Penta Comments On WWE’s Backstage Atmosphere

WWE star Penta spoke with TVInsider’s Scott Fishman about several topics, including the company’s backstage locker room environment.

Penta said, “I like this locker room a lot. Everyone here is happy. Everyone is professional.”

On his time working in Lucha Underground and how he’ll use that experience in WWE:

“So much. When Lucha Underground started, it was the younger Penta. It was crazy Penta. More intense and violent. Now this Penta I think evolved to this different style. Penta is aggressive but more serious at the same time because WWE has a style. I love this style. Here I will connect with the real Penta.”