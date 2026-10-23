Penta Details The Chaos Before His First Match Against Roman Reigns

WWE superstar Penta, known as “Mr. Money in the Bank,” appeared on the Busted Open podcast to discuss various topics, including his mindset before his match against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, also known as “The OTC.”

Penta said, “Now I’m relaxed; I can tell you what happened all day, but that day, it was too much stress for me because I have a lot of things in my brain. The first thing is against Roman Reigns, first time ever. Mexico City. My family is there. Hours before that, you saw my arrival shot in the arena with the horse. Two hours before my match, maybe three, problems with the horse. ‘Maybe it’s not here, maybe it’s delayed, maybe something. You need makeup, I need to go to the ring, I practice this. Oh, you have an interview. Oh, you have a meet and greet.’ To be honest, two days later than my match, I started sitting in my garden, like, ‘Wow!’ I promise you, two days later because in that moment, everything is on my brain. ‘Hey, Penta, you need interview. Oh, Roman is here! Oh, the horse will come.’ I became crazy in that moment. When I opened my eyes, they were like, ‘You are next!’ Oh, sh*t! Everything was too fast, but in the same moment, I try to enjoy every moment and every interview. The name is Mexico, here is a penacho, I use it for my presentation. The guys, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be late!’ Come on! Everything was rushed, but at the end of the day, it was perfect.”

On how he learned a lot facing Roman Reigns:

“I learned a lot facing Roman Reigns. To be honest, I know now why he is one of the best wrestlers or the best wrestler in the universe. The character, the Shakespeare, every move you can breathe, you can enjoy every move. Bro, it’s different. But I like it, I like that style, I like feeling this moment in the ring when it’s the big dog basically. He looks at me, I look at him, the whole crowd is with me, thank God. Everything was so special and magic.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.