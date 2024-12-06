Penta El Zero Miedo No Longer Listed On The AEW Roster

As PWMania.com previously reported, Penta El Zero Miedo of the Lucha Brothers became a free agent at the start of the month after his contract with the company expired.

The company’s official roster page no longer lists Penta on its website, and there is no word yet on where he will end up next, although it was reported that he was in contact with WWE.

Penta is in heavy demand on the independent scene.

Penta’s brother, Rey Fenix is still under contract with AEW and is still listed on their roster page.