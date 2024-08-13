Penta El Zero Miedo Shoots Down Reports About Him Going To The WWE Performance Center

The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) have been making waves for the past week since their AEW contracts are up shortly and WWE is interested in them.

There was a word that Penta was heading to Orlando, FL, this week, prompting fans to speculate that he was going to the WWE Performance Center because it is in the city, despite the fact that he is still under contract with AEW. He dismissed the speculation on Twitter, writing, “no more gossip! my present is aew!”

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, AEW internally believes Lucha Bros. will join WWE after they are released from their AEW contracts. Fightful claimed that many they spoke with believe the Lucha Bros. are departing but want to join WWE as a duo rather than being assigned to NXT. It was also revealed that Penta publicly told individuals close to him that he had previously spoken with WWE earlier this summer.

Fightful claimed today that Penta’s desire to join WWE alongside Fenix is not an issue because they are also interested in Fenix. They were also told that Penta would be in Orlando this week, although it wasn’t clear whether it was for a Performance Center visit.

Several AEW members indicated they believed something like this had occurred but were nonetheless surprised to see it in paper. They had offered Lucha Bros. a new contract, allegedly the same as what Penta has told folks WWE is willing to offer.

According to AEW sources, “there were several who said they suspected something like this had happened but still were shocked to see it in print.”

Remember that WWE wants to avoid contract tampering, therefore many specifics have yet to be finalized. Penta stated to friends that his contract had already ended, despite the fact that he is still on the AEW roster.

To make matters even more interesting, some AEW sources stated that if his contract has not expired, AEW may add injury time to both. It was reported within AEW that the tag team did not want to conduct business in the proper manner.

According to AEW sources, Penta’s denial of the reports was a way to allow Fenix to quit AEW without facing contractual obligations.