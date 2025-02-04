Penta On Bron Breakker: “He Is One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World”

WWE star Penta spoke with Love Wrestling about several topics, including Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and possibly facing Breakker at some point.

Penta said, “Yeah, to be honest, he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He is a beast in the ring. I like [to] face this kind of wrestlers because [it makes] Penta becomes more aggressive, more violent. But why not? But step by step.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

