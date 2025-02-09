Penta Sees WWE Debut As ‘Turning Point’ In His Career

Penta recently appeared on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed a variety of topics, including his official WWE in-ring debut on the January 6th episode of Raw, which marked WWE’s Netflix premiere. In his debut match, Penta secured a victory over Chad Gable, making an immediate impact on the Raw brand.

During the interview, Penta reflected on the significance of his debut, his transition into WWE, and more.

On his WWE in-ring debut match:

“Two weeks ago in San Jose was amazing night for me. I think after the match with Chad Gable. Chad Gable, thank you so much. He is one of the best WWE in the world. I think [that] was the turning point in my career, brother, because I feel very special this match, and especially because my family was there.”

On his feels going into the debut:

“To be honest, to be honest, brother, in my mind is only I wanna now [go], please. It’s like, nervous, but not nervous, but very excited. When my music song [played], I forgot everything, brother, just one night. What’s the hurry?”