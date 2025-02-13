Penta Surprised By Strong WWE Mask Sales Since Joining The Company

WWE star Penta appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics including how selling a lot of masks since arriving in the company is a big surprise for him.

Penta said, “This was a big surprise for me. Last night, somebody told me how many masks WWE has sold. It’s a big number. I can’t say what the number is, but I can say it’s a big number. I’m so proud. In my mind, ‘Let’s go.’ I cannot stop. I love the t-shirt. The mask is very special for me. Rey Mysterio and these guys use masks, but the Penta mask is different. It’s not only a Penta mask, it’s part of myself.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)