People Close to Vince McMahon Have Returned to WWE

Several changes have occurred since Vince McMahon’s return to the company as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors.

This includes his daughter, former WWE CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, who announced her resignation publicly on January 10. McMahon reinstated George Barrios and Michelle Wilson to the Board, while others left. The members who were removed were JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R Speed, and Alan M Wexler. Nick Khan is now the company’s CEO. Several major backstage figures have since left WWE.

McMahon’s return follows his departure from the company in July 2022 due to ‘hush pact’ allegations. As PWMania.com previously reported, he reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with Rita Chatterton after she accused him of raping her in 1986.

Following these departures, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that several names associated with Vince McMahon have been brought into the company.

Meltzer mentioned that EVP of Operations Brad Blum was brought back to the company after being let go about a month and a half ago.

“We were told that Blum has been gone, but it was not confirmed by WWE if he was let go or was returning from a leave of absence, but he was a strong McMahon ally. But there were people close to McMahon who were also brought back,” according to Meltzer.

McMahon had stated that he was returning to help with the sale of the company and the TV rights negotiations.