People In Netflix Were Hesitant To Work With WWE Before Janel Grant’s Lawsuit

WWE signed a lucrative deal with Netflix to air Raw on the streaming service in January, in addition to the WWE Network moving there for international fans. Years ago, Netflix agreed to air a Vince McMahon docuseries.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McMahon issued a rare statement ahead of the docuseries’ release on Wednesday, claiming that “a lot has been misrepresented” in the document. He claimed Janel Grant’s lawsuit is based on an affair he ended. Grant’s attorney, Ann Callis, also released a statement.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that there were people at Netflix who were hesitant to do business with WWE prior to the Grand lawsuit.

Meltzer stated, “If you remember, the deal with Netflix was signed a couple of days before the Janel Grant lawsuit was filed. It was not like this was behind the scenes, this deal that was everybody was drinking champagne about. I mean, there were people on Netflix that were not high on this deal, but they signed it. You know, they went with it, but there were people who were trepidatious about getting into business with WWE. And I think that if this lawsuit had been filed a month earlier…once the deal was signed, and they were all excited and been announced. I mean, didn’t back off because Vince was gone. You know, it’s like, you got to remember that the lawsuits filed, they signed the deal, it’s announced a couple days later. The lawsuits filed a day or two later, Vince is gone. So if Vince had stayed, would they have stayed with the deal? Who the hell knows.”

