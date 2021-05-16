People In WWE Keeping Quiet About Keith Lee’s Status With The Company

Keith Lee’s last WWE match was on the February 8th edition of RAW when he defeated Matt Riddle. Lee had been scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber PPV on February 21st but was pulled from the event. No official reason has been disclosed for Lee’s absence.

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com commented on the matter:

“I have never been able to get a full answer on what happened to him. I have been led to believe it’s more of a creative thing than an injury thing, and they just for whatever reason, I don’t know why, I don’t know what the full story is. Whether he just fell foul of Vince McMahon somehow, or there is something going on that they’re keeping close to the vest, which is always possible.”

“Whoever is close to him, who knows the deal, they’re not talking.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also said the following regarding Lee:

“I don’t know anything that’s going with Keith Lee. He’s okay, but obviously he’s not being used. I don’t know what the whole story is.”

Lee sent out the following tweets on Tuesday: