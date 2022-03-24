People In WWE Reportedly High On AEW Star That Signed Contract Extension

It was reported by Fightful.com that AEW star Ethan Page, who signed a contract with the company in early 2021, had his deal extended later in the year.

During the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian noted the following about Page:

“By the way, Ethan Page is another dude that WWE is very high on. They like Ethan Page’s whole deal and I think he’s super hyper talented.”

“I know that Ethan Page has re-signed [with AEW] and he’s there for a while but I know for a fact that there are eyes on him for sure because he’s a guy who is a good looking guy who can cut a great promo. He has that TV look, so you gotta keep a guy like that happy, especially now that he re-signed with you. You gotta do something with him.”