WWE NXT Release Reportedly Surprised Everybody

The release of WWE NXT talent Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.) reportedly surprised many people in the company. It was noted by Wrestling Observer Radio that Judge’s departure was a surprise to everybody due to his potential. There is no word on the actual story behind Judge’s release, but people were said to be “stunned” by the departure.

It was noted that if you could build a pro wrestler from the ground up, it would be Judge. He stood at 6 foot 6.5 inches, but was billed at 6 foot 8 inches. He weighed 285 pounds and had a 42 inch vertical jump in the NFL Combine in 2012.

WWE signed Judge in August 2019 after he worked multiple tryouts. He previously played arena football and was a successful pro bodybuilder for the IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness). Judge worked just two matches with the company. He lost his debut match to Dorian Mak on the February 29, 2020 NXT live event in Jacksonville, FL, and then lost his second match to Arturo Ruas on the March 6, 2020 NXT show in Melbourne, FL.

Besides Judge and Clemons, WWE also released the following NXT talents yesterday as a part of budget cuts – Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela), Skyler Story (Brandi Lauren Pawalek, Ava Storie), Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer), and Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal), referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) and referee Jake Clemons.

