People Within AEW Have Described CM Punk as “Desperate” and a “Total Psycho”

As PWMania.com previously reported, new details about CM Punk’s altercation with The Elite backstage following the 2022 AEW All Out PPV were discovered, including a claim that Punk’s dog was hurt.

AEW employees provided quotes to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com regarding the allegation. A source close to The Elite’s camp said:

“A completely made up story. He’s (Punk) losing (in the investigation results) and is desperate. There was a multiple weeks long investigation and this was oddly not discovered? Hmm. Also, it’s so happened to be mentioned the moment there was news about (the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) possibly coming back? It’s insane that people would even humor this.”

One person, who allegedly entered the room just seconds after the altercation began and is unconnected to either side, said to Meltzer:

“The dog story is a complete lie. When the altercation was happening Punk was a total psycho. Kenny picked the dog up to save him from being hurt and gave him to Megha. Megha was holding the dog screaming at Punk to stop. Punk didn’t even register that his `baby’ was being held by a stranger in the middle of a fight. It didn’t stop him one bit.”

“They never spoke to Lucy Guy (the only person in the room who didn’t work regularly for AEW other than the security), cause she was a non factor. Sat in the corner the whole time as her husband was throwing chairs, punches and biting Kenny.”