People Within WWE Unhappy About Mick Foley’s Recent Criticism of The Company?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mick Foley became a trending topic on Twitter after commenting on how WWE “is no longer the place for talents to aspire to.”

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted the following regarding the reaction to Foley’s comments:

“Let’s talk about the Mick Foley video that I can tell you, people are very unhappy with at WWE that he put that video out. I’m not gonna say who told me this but there is like an unwritten rule with these legends where you can’t disparage the company in any way. And that was pretty disparaging. He was pretty blatant about saying ‘we’re not doing good stuff here guys.’”